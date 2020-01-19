Vigilant Capital Management LLC Invests $43,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $43.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.52.

