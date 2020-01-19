Vigilant Capital Management LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 3,945.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,464,000 after buying an additional 137,541 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Cintas by 13.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 457,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,579,000 after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Cintas by 169.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 13.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at $240,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

Cintas stock opened at $284.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $180.44 and a 52-week high of $287.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

