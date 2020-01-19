Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VKTX. Svb Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.76.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.18. 1,104,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,581. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,699,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,709,000 after purchasing an additional 590,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,395,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,482,000 after purchasing an additional 280,919 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 849.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 224,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,163,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

