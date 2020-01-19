Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivint Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.22). Vivint Solar reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Solar will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vivint Solar.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.76 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VSLR shares. ValuEngine lowered Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup set a $11.00 target price on Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

In other Vivint Solar news, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $637,000.00. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $57,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,106,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 866,872 shares of company stock worth $6,515,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Vivint Solar by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,273 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vivint Solar by 549.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,318,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,609 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Vivint Solar in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vivint Solar by 28.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 87,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vivint Solar by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSLR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. Vivint Solar has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $9.82.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivint Solar (VSLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.