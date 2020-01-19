VNT Chain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $317,577.00 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. One VNT Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, Bibox and Bilaxy. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $317,577.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.18 or 0.03152113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00198219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030240 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128415 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VNT Chain Token Profile

VNT Chain launched on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, FCoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

