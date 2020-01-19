VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VWAGY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

VWAGY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.89. 122,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,921. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.67 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

