VSB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:VSBN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.81

Shares of VSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSBN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.81 and traded as high as $32.45. VSB Bancorp shares last traded at $32.45, with a volume of 6,188 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87.

VSB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:VSBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. VSB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter.

VSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Victory State Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services primarily in Staten Island, New York. It accepts various deposits from individuals and businesses; grants loans; and invests funds primarily in government securities, mortgage backed securities, and collateralized mortgage obligations, as well as provides Internet banking services.

