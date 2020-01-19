Wagerr 1-Day Volume Tops $17,764.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Wagerr token can now be bought for about $0.0513 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, YoBit and Crex24. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $9.47 million and approximately $17,764.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007699 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000877 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 206,127,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,748,170 tokens. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

