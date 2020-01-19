WaykiChain Price Tops $0.12 (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $24.68 and $51.55. WaykiChain has a market cap of $23.46 million and approximately $773,631.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.03060483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00198744 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128395 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

WaykiChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $32.15, $51.55, $33.94, $10.39, $18.94, $5.60, $24.43, $20.33, $7.50, $13.77 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

