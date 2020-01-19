We Are One Seven LLC Buys 7,643 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PlayAGS worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGS. ValuEngine upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $79.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.36 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PlayAGS Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.