We Are One Seven LLC Invests $233,000 in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,303,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,691,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,218,000 after acquiring an additional 85,421 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 790.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,374 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,759,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,845,000 after acquiring an additional 846,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,193,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after acquiring an additional 274,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery Communications news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,022,869.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone bought 2,670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $74,840,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,317,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,211,774.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 70,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,705 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Discovery Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.85.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital raised Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

