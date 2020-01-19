We Are One Seven LLC Purchases New Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 852 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth $31,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 178.6% in the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth $57,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC set a $350.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Shopify from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shopify from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $481.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.18.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $454.88 on Friday. Shopify Inc has a 52-week low of $154.10 and a 52-week high of $458.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.71 and a 200 day moving average of $347.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $390.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.05 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

