Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 1,039 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average is $86.00. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The company had revenue of $45.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $1,204,721.79. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,724 shares of company stock worth $5,561,840. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.