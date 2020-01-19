Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 223 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6,950.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,763,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,746 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 11,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 987,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after buying an additional 976,898 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,921,000 after buying an additional 540,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Waste Management by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,395,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,771,000 after buying an additional 501,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.42.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $119.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.07. The company has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.