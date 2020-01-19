Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $19,387,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 171,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 61,779 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. 53.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

