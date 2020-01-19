Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 19,936 Shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.48% of Plymouth Industrial Reit worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLYM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 507.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Get Plymouth Industrial Reit alerts:

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.