Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 3,703 Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.32% of Hallmark Financial Services worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 1,236.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ HALL opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $332.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.55.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $117.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

HALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.