Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 16,778 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.18% of Unisys worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UIS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Unisys by 489.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Unisys during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Unisys by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unisys during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 84.6% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unisys alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Unisys in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $12.33 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $757.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.