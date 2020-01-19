Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $625,000 Stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in PVH were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 10.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 0.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 31,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $100.95 on Friday. PVH Corp has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.71.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.26.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

