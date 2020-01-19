Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $835,000 Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,224 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.23% of UFP Technologies worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average is $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $49.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Insiders have sold 60,687 shares of company stock worth $2,715,999 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

