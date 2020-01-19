Welch & Forbes LLC Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 10,814.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 562,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,024,000 after acquiring an additional 557,060 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 303,664.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 379,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,917,000 after acquiring an additional 379,580 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Xylem by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,450,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,343,000 after purchasing an additional 282,822 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 12.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,966,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,505,000 after purchasing an additional 211,944 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $83.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Xylem Inc has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $85.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,080 shares of company stock worth $1,016,717 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

