Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases Shares of 3,054 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,500,000 after acquiring an additional 887,296 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 707.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,825 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,958,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,810,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,722,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,627,000 after buying an additional 723,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,605,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,534,000 after buying an additional 54,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $84.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $64.21 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.07. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

