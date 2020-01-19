Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 983 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at $2,039,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 19,499.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 117,971 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,947,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Insiders have acquired 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 in the last ninety days.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

