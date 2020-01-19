Wells Fargo & Co Raises Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $100.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.24.

Citigroup stock opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Citigroup by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 63,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 31,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

