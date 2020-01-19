Wendell David Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 34,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

NYSE:XOM opened at $68.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average of $70.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.