Whitbread’s (WTB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bernstein Bank raised shares of Whitbread to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Whitbread to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 4,550 ($59.85) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whitbread presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,639.38 ($61.03).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 4,481 ($58.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,761.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,486.68. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 3,927 ($51.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 2.13.

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total transaction of £321,295 ($422,645.36).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.