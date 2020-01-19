WINk 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.79 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. WINk has a total market capitalization of $19.01 million and $3.79 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WINk has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000876 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000169 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

