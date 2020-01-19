WNS (NYSE:WNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.59 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 23.58%. WNS’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. WNS updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.05-3.12 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.05-3.12 EPS.

Shares of WNS opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. WNS has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.24.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.