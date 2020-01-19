Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.29, approximately 2,254,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,248,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WKHS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 70.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

