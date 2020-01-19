Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Receives GBX 1,102.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,111.67 ($14.62).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WKP. Bank of America lifted their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Workspace Group to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a report on Friday, November 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 755 ($9.93) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, November 25th.

LON WKP traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,171 ($15.40). 114,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,295. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,162.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 991.50. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 11.67 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

