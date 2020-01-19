Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

XNCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Xencor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.90.

XNCR stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $37.55. 168,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,628. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07. Xencor has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.40. Xencor had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xencor will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,467,944.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $2,107,848.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,013 shares of company stock worth $10,819,016 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Xencor by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

