Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of YMAB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.97. 149,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,980. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director James Healy bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $2,681,100.00. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $741,720 over the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,387,000 after purchasing an additional 784,672 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.8% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after buying an additional 284,518 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 16.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after buying an additional 108,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 72.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 205,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

