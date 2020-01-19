Yocoin Market Capitalization Achieves $174,856.00 (YOC)

Yocoin (CURRENCY:YOC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. Over the last week, Yocoin has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin and OOOBTC. Yocoin has a market cap of $174,856.00 and $604.00 worth of Yocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00656629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008121 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00025113 BTC.

Yocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Yocoin’s total supply is 554,925,923 coins and its circulating supply is 369,659,255 coins. Yocoin’s official Twitter account is @yocoin15 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Yocoin’s official website is www.yocoin.org

Yocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

