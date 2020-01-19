York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

YORW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of York Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of York Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

York Water stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.89. The company had a trading volume of 26,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,641. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17. York Water has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.88 million, a PE ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. York Water had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in York Water by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 47,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in York Water by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in York Water by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in York Water by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in York Water by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit