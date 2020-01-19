York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

YORW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of York Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of York Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

York Water stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.89. The company had a trading volume of 26,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,641. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17. York Water has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.88 million, a PE ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. York Water had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in York Water by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 47,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in York Water by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in York Water by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in York Water by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in York Water by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

