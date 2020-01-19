Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $132.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

NTB traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 150,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,459. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.30. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 775.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 65,936 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 163,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 39,971 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

