Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.48 Million

Brokerages predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) will announce $5.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.68 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted sales of $6.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year sales of $23.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.76 million to $24.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.11 million, with estimates ranging from $20.18 million to $22.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.1% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 973.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

CHMI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 146,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,601. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.11%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

