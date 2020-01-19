Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.32). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- reported earnings per share of ($2.35) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $90.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 23.04% and a negative net margin of 26.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

NASDAQ GWPH traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.97. 887,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,207. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 6.60. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $95.71 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00.

In related news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $48,967.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,865 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $30,682.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,590.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,328,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,107,850. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 192.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 322.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 300.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 143.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

