Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Post $0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.37. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $243.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

MMSI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.70. 567,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,016. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $63.64.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New acquired 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $14,576,650.00. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra acquired 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $64,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 20,825.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 803.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 99.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 416.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

