Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Brokerages forecast that MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.65. MSG Networks posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MSG Networks.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.64 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim lowered MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Shares of NYSE MSGN traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 404,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,373. MSG Networks has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 71.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 47,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

