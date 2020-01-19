Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.03). SM Energy posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.68 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,334,776 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,362 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,343,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,926,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,799,000 after purchasing an additional 582,176 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,985,054 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after purchasing an additional 529,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,453,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 351,396 shares during the last quarter.

SM stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.15. 2,984,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,145. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $21.19.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

