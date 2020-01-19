Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) will post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.11. Under Armour reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAA. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 81.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,861,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,846,000 after buying an additional 1,789,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,635,000 after buying an additional 515,462 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,113,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Under Armour by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,215,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,171,000 after buying an additional 59,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Under Armour by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,187,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,457,000 after buying an additional 24,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.