Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) to post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.58. Waste Connections posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. CIBC set a $99.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.16.

NYSE WCN traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.90. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $79.38 and a 52-week high of $98.26.

In other Waste Connections news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,726,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,171 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5,316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,214,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,593,000 after buying an additional 1,191,776 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,847,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,154,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,530,000 after purchasing an additional 637,641 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

