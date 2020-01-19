Zacks: Analysts Expect Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $181.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) will announce $181.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.59 million. BOX posted sales of $163.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year sales of $694.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $694.00 million to $694.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $769.86 million, with estimates ranging from $762.80 million to $780.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 513.34% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on BOX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on BOX to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

NYSE:BOX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,223. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17. BOX has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BOX by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $1,091,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BOX in the third quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Earnings History and Estimates for BOX (NYSE:BOX)

