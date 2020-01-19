Zacks: Analysts Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. Century Casinos posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Century Casinos had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $52.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNTY shares. Union Gaming Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Century Casinos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNTY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $244.42 million, a PE ratio of 136.69, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

