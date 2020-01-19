Zacks: Analysts Expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

NYSE KREF opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 407.43 and a current ratio of 407.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.24. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $21.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 89.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 411.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 179.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

