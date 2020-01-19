Zacks: Analysts Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will post sales of $2.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the highest is $2.98 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year sales of $10.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.76 billion to $10.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.09 billion to $13.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.28. 6,286,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,407,905. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $252.99. The firm has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,990,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,553,081,000 after purchasing an additional 528,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after purchasing an additional 336,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,364,460 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,209,466,000 after purchasing an additional 304,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,210,827 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $691,544,000 after purchasing an additional 144,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2,475.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,660 shares during the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

