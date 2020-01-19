Zacks: Analysts Expect Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Pluralsight reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pluralsight.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PS. Barrington Research set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

NASDAQ:PS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Pluralsight has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $85,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,879.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,150 over the last ninety days. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,986,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,794 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,770,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,051,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,996 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,363,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,322 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluralsight (PS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.