Zacks: Analysts Expect Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.33. Resideo Technologies posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REZI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.40. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In other Resideo Technologies news, CFO Robert P. Ryder purchased 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $201,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,749. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III sold 11,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $109,645.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 35,469 shares of company stock worth $332,651 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 33,922 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 890.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 93,260 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

