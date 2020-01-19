Zacks: Analysts Set $6.00 Price Target for LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $6.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LSI Industries an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYTS shares. ValuEngine lowered LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LSI Industries by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 434,017 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter worth about $879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 11.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 70,891 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYTS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 74,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,788. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $163.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. LSI Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

