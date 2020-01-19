Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) to report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.04). Camping World posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,395,000 after buying an additional 42,828 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 2,437.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,383,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after buying an additional 1,329,031 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 541,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 111,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camping World stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.33. 441,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

